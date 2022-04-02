UrduPoint.com

Belarus To Start Paying For Russian Oil, Gas In Rubles - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 11:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Belarus will begin to pay in rubles for oil and gas supplied from Russia this year as it is beneficial for both countries, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Saturday.

"We have switched to rubles in payments for energy resources.

This is very important, this is what we have been striving for for a very long time, decoupling settlements from the Dollar, now we will pay in the Russian ruble. This is not because Moscow is now demanding to make payments in Russian national Currency from the West. It is economically beneficial for us, we have always fought for this. This year we will pay for oil and gas in Russian rubles," Golovchenko said in an interview with Belarus 1 broadcaster.

