Belarus to Start Pumping 100,000 Tonnes of Oil From Poland Monthly by Year End - Source

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Belarus intends to start pumping oil through a pipe from Poland to its oil refinery in Mozyr by the end of the year, with the monthly volume expected to reach around 100,000 tonnes, a source in the Belarusian oil sector told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that a relevant agreement has already been reached.

The Belarusian Trade Ministry said earlier in the day that the country had set a tariff for reverse oil pumping from Poland to the Mozyr refinery in the amount of 8.58 Belarusian rubles ($3.5) for one net tonne, VAT excluded.

"Technically everything is ready for the beginning of oil pumping from Poland through pipeline transport, since one certainly does not set tariffs for no particular reason. An agreement has been reached with the Polish side. The volume is expected to be quite low at the first stage, around 100,000 tonnes per month," the source said.