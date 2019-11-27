Belarus Unlikely to Agree on IMF Loan in 2020 as Stands on Reforms Differ-Finance Minister

Belarus and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are unlikely to agree in 2020 on a new loan program, since they have not yet overcome differences on the speed of Belarus' reforms, Belarusian Finance Minister Maxim Yermalovich said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Belarus and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are unlikely to agree in 2020 on a new loan program, since they have not yet overcome differences on the speed of Belarus' reforms, Belarusian Finance Minister Maxim Yermalovich said on Wednesday.

"They [the IMF] would like to see faster reforms in the state sector, more active increasing of housing and public utilities tariffs for compensating service providing costs, and decrease in budgetary support for the population. I think we still have differences regarding the speed of these steps. I do not see prospects for us to agree on these two positions next year," Yermalovich told reporters, commenting on prospects of launching negotiations on a new IMF loan program in 2020.