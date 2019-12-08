Belarus Wants Russia to Pay $70Mln in Damages Over Tainted Oil Shipments - Ambassador

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Belarus wants Russia to pay $70 million in compensation for chloride-laced oil that was pumped through the Druzhba pipeline this year, the Belarusian ambassador in Moscow said Sunday.

"Belarus expects damages to the tune of $70 million over the incident in which it was supplied Russian oil contaminated with organic chloride," Vladimir Semashko was quoted as saying by Belarus' news agency Belta.

The compensation was discussed by the presidents of Russia and Belarus at their meeting in Sochi on Saturday, the ambassador added.