Belarus Will Buy Russian Oil At World Prices, Seeks No Special Terms - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 06:00 PM

Belarus Will Buy Russian Oil at World Prices, Seeks No Special Terms - Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Minsk does not seek special terms for the purchase of Russian oil and will buy it at world prices, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy said on Sunday.

"The Russian side has agreed that Belarusian refineries will buy oil from Russian oil companies at world prices. By the way, this is what our president [Alexander Lukashenko] and the Belarusian side have repeatedly demanded during the negotiations. [We have said] that Belarus does not need any special exclusive terms. We want to buy oil at world prices, and not worse," Krutoy said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

According to the deputy prime minister, Belarus will continue to work with absolutely all players in the Russian oil market, starting next week.

As for gas negotiations with Russia, they will continue. The talks may include "slight price adjustment" for 2020, he added.

Speaking about the nuclear power plant in the Grodno region, which is being built by a Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom subsidiary, he said that Minsk was asking Moscow to postpone loan repayment and lower the rate.

