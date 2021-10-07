UrduPoint.com

Belarus Will Keep Exporting Potash, Oil Products Despite Sanctions - Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:53 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Belarus will continue to export potash and oil products despite the Western sanctions, since the global market demand will "put everything in place," First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov said on Thursday.

"Potash and oil products export will be carried out based on economic feasibility. Nobody says that export will stop. I would say, these are just some psychological internet statements. The business will put everything in place. The global market demand for these products will put everything in place," Snopkov said, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.

