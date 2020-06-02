UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Will Receive $100Mln Loan From World Bank To Fight COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:42 AM

Belarus Will Receive $100Mln Loan From World Bank to Fight COVID-19 - Health Ministry

The Belarusian Health Ministry and the World Bank signed an agreement on providing Minsk with a loan worth of 90 million euros ($100.1 million) to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the ministry's press service said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Belarusian Health Ministry and the World Bank signed an agreement on providing Minsk with a loan worth of 90 million euros ($100.1 million) to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the ministry's press service said on Monday.

In May, the World Bank said that it had green-lighted the 90 million euros aid package to prop up Belarus' health sector amid the COVID-9 pandemic. Under the project, Belarus is set to receive medical equipment and supplies, while medical workers are to be trained to treat severe cases of COVID-19. In addition, the project will strengthen public health laboratories and finance awareness campaigns on social distancing and hygiene measures.

"The Health Ministry signed documents on [receiving] 90 million euros from the World Bank online for the first time. Belarusian Health Minister Vladimir Karanik and head of the World Bank mission in Belarus Alex Kremer signed [the agreement] online," the press service said.

According to the ministry, the project consists of three parts, with the first one � a partial compensation of the expenses on personal protective equipment and test kits � being implemented in the coming days. The second part envisages the modernization of operational and intensive care units across the country so that they meet all modern requirements and have the most modern equipment.

The third part includes the creation of about 18 inter-district centers in Belarus. As of now, ten of them are already operating and located outside Minsk and the region's cities. In such high-tech centers, specialists will be able to carry out modern diagnostics, coronary angiography and provide emergency care in case of the acute coronary syndrome, the press service added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan World Bank Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus May All From Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

1 hour ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

2 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

3 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.