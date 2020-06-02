Belarus Will Receive $100Mln Loan From World Bank to Fight COVID-19 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Belarusian Health Ministry and the World Bank signed an agreement on providing Minsk with a loan worth of 90 million euros ($100.1 million) to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the ministry's press service said on Monday.

In May, the World Bank said that it had green-lighted the 90 million euros aid package to prop up Belarus' health sector amid the COVID-9 pandemic. Under the project, Belarus is set to receive medical equipment and supplies, while medical workers are to be trained to treat severe cases of COVID-19. In addition, the project will strengthen public health laboratories and finance awareness campaigns on social distancing and hygiene measures.

"The Health Ministry signed documents on [receiving] 90 million euros from the World Bank online for the first time. Belarusian Health Minister Vladimir Karanik and head of the World Bank mission in Belarus Alex Kremer signed [the agreement] online," the press service said.

According to the ministry, the project consists of three parts, with the first one � a partial compensation of the expenses on personal protective equipment and test kits � being implemented in the coming days. The second part envisages the modernization of operational and intensive care units across the country so that they meet all modern requirements and have the most modern equipment.

The third part includes the creation of about 18 inter-district centers in Belarus. As of now, ten of them are already operating and located outside Minsk and the region's cities. In such high-tech centers, specialists will be able to carry out modern diagnostics, coronary angiography and provide emergency care in case of the acute coronary syndrome, the press service added.