Belarus Working On Opportunities To Enter Afghan Market - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 07:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Belarus is exploring opportunities to enter the Afghan market, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"We really had good prospects for cooperation with Afghanistan. Taking into account the whole set of current issues, we are now thinking about ways to tap into the market of this country, as well," Makei was quoted as saying by the Belarusian news agency Belta.

The minister noted that Belarus had achieved a fairly high level of cooperation with Afghanistan in the past.

"We supplied equipment to Afghanistan and exchanged visits within the framework of the political dialogue.

Unfortunately, there is a pause at this stage, but we are interested in having and developing trade and economic cooperation with this country," Makei added.

Given the fact that Afghan citizens experience humanitarian problems, there are areas where the countries can develop cooperation, Makei said, adding that Minsk should also take into account international restrictions and strictly follow the principles of international law.

