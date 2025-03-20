The Belarusian mechanical engineering company Amkodor and the Belarusian tractor maker MTZ are showcasing their innovative solutions for the agro-industrial complex at the 35th international exhibition AgroComplex, which is taking place in Ufa, Russia on 18-21 March

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Belarusian mechanical engineering company Amkodor and the Belarusian tractor maker MTZ are showcasing their innovative solutions for the agro-industrial complex at the 35th international exhibition AgroComplex, which is taking place in Ufa, Russia on 18-21 March.

The Amkodor holding company participates in major agro-industrial events, presenting modern and technologically advanced solutions for efficient farming. Visitors to the company's exhibition area can explore a variety of solutions, including the Amkodor V-MIX 14N-2Sh feed mixer-distributor, the multifunctional Amkodor STS212B trailer, the SVK grain storage tank, grain elevator, scraper conveyor, and the Amkodor KDL-4 cultivators,BelTA learned from the press services of the Belarusian enterprises.

Amkodor offers a wide range of equipment designed for various stages of agricultural production. Its product line includes mineral fertilizer spreaders, soil cultivation and harvesting equipment, forage harvesting machinery, sowing equipment, and grain cleaning and drying complexes.

This machinery combines modern technologies and innovative solutions, significantly increasing productivity in fields and farms.

Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ trademark) is presenting tractors BELARUS 82, 82.3, 1222.3, 1523.3 and 2023.

The AgroComplex exhibition is the largest in Russia and the only one in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, showcasing food products, machinery and equipment for agriculture, the processing and food industries.

It is an important event in the agro-industrial sector, which brings together more than 200 companies and participants from 25 regions of Russia and abroad. The exhibition showcases a wide range of technologies, equipment, and products from both domestic and international manufacturers and features an extensive business program with seminars and roundtable discussions.