Open Menu

Belarusian Amkodor, MTZ Featured At International Exhibition In Russia's Ufa

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 09:01 PM

Belarusian Amkodor, MTZ featured at international exhibition in Russia's Ufa

The Belarusian mechanical engineering company Amkodor and the Belarusian tractor maker MTZ are showcasing their innovative solutions for the agro-industrial complex at the 35th international exhibition AgroComplex, which is taking place in Ufa, Russia on 18-21 March

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Belarusian mechanical engineering company Amkodor and the Belarusian tractor maker MTZ are showcasing their innovative solutions for the agro-industrial complex at the 35th international exhibition AgroComplex, which is taking place in Ufa, Russia on 18-21 March.

The Amkodor holding company participates in major agro-industrial events, presenting modern and technologically advanced solutions for efficient farming. Visitors to the company's exhibition area can explore a variety of solutions, including the Amkodor V-MIX 14N-2Sh feed mixer-distributor, the multifunctional Amkodor STS212B trailer, the SVK grain storage tank, grain elevator, scraper conveyor, and the Amkodor KDL-4 cultivators,BelTA learned from the press services of the Belarusian enterprises.

Amkodor offers a wide range of equipment designed for various stages of agricultural production. Its product line includes mineral fertilizer spreaders, soil cultivation and harvesting equipment, forage harvesting machinery, sowing equipment, and grain cleaning and drying complexes.

This machinery combines modern technologies and innovative solutions, significantly increasing productivity in fields and farms.

Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ trademark) is presenting tractors BELARUS 82, 82.3, 1222.3, 1523.3 and 2023.

The AgroComplex exhibition is the largest in Russia and the only one in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, showcasing food products, machinery and equipment for agriculture, the processing and food industries.

It is an important event in the agro-industrial sector, which brings together more than 200 companies and participants from 25 regions of Russia and abroad. The exhibition showcases a wide range of technologies, equipment, and products from both domestic and international manufacturers and features an extensive business program with seminars and roundtable discussions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Eid, Spring holidays announced for Islamabad Educa ..

Eid, Spring holidays announced for Islamabad Educational Institutions

1 minute ago
 National Media Office provides insightful highligh ..

National Media Office provides insightful highlights of BRIDGE Summit

6 minutes ago
 Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority showcasing true ima ..

Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority showcasing true image of Islam in Pakistan: Wajee ..

17 seconds ago
 Ramadan Nights exhibition witnesses huge turnout a ..

Ramadan Nights exhibition witnesses huge turnout at Expo Centre Sharjah

6 minutes ago
 Tax office continues action against PoS violations

Tax office continues action against PoS violations

1 minute ago
 Fines Imposed on 32 shopkeepers for overcharging o ..

Fines Imposed on 32 shopkeepers for overcharging on essential goods

1 minute ago
President of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM

President of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM

1 minute ago
 President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto of ..

President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM

1 minute ago
 Int’l Day of Forests to be observed on 21 March

Int’l Day of Forests to be observed on 21 March

1 minute ago
 BCCI announces huge prize for Indian team after IC ..

BCCI announces huge prize for Indian team after ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victor ..

15 minutes ago
 Meeting on KP lease policy held

Meeting on KP lease policy held

4 minutes ago
 Belarusian Amkodor, MTZ featured at international ..

Belarusian Amkodor, MTZ featured at international exhibition in Russia's Ufa

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business