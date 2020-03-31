Belarusian Belneftekhim to Maintain Oil Tanker Deliveries Via Odessa, Klaipeda in April

Belarus will maintain tanker deliveries of oil via the ports in the Ukrainian city of Odessa and Lithuanian city of Klaipeda in April, Alexander Tishchenko, the spokesman for the Belarusian state-run oil company Belneftekhim told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Tanker deliveries to Belarus will remain in April. We are talking about purchases through traders via the ports in Odessa and Klaipeda," Tishchenko said.

When asked about the amount of oil the company intends to send to the country's refineries in April, he said that two million tonnes of oil were the task. He added that the company planned to send to refineries at least one million tonnes of oil.