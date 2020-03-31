UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Belneftekhim To Maintain Oil Tanker Deliveries Via Odessa, Klaipeda In April

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:39 PM

Belarusian Belneftekhim to Maintain Oil Tanker Deliveries Via Odessa, Klaipeda in April

Belarus will maintain tanker deliveries of oil via the ports in the Ukrainian city of Odessa and Lithuanian city of Klaipeda in April, Alexander Tishchenko, the spokesman for the Belarusian state-run oil company Belneftekhim told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Belarus will maintain tanker deliveries of oil via the ports in the Ukrainian city of Odessa and Lithuanian city of Klaipeda in April, Alexander Tishchenko, the spokesman for the Belarusian state-run oil company Belneftekhim told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Tanker deliveries to Belarus will remain in April. We are talking about purchases through traders via the ports in Odessa and Klaipeda," Tishchenko said.

When asked about the amount of oil the company intends to send to the country's refineries in April, he said that two million tonnes of oil were the task. He added that the company planned to send to refineries at least one million tonnes of oil.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil Klaipeda Odessa Belarus April Million

Recent Stories

Shaniera wasim shares quarantine life-photo with f ..

3 minutes ago

19 dead in southwest China forest fire

11 minutes ago

HEC, WB invited research proposals to address COVI ..

17 seconds ago

ENOC Group urges customers to use ENOCPay App acro ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Urges All Afghan Parties to Effect A Lasting C ..

18 minutes ago

43% of Pakistanis say they have not taken any prec ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.