Belarusian Budget Lost $615Mln Due To Oil Dispute With Russia - Lukashenko

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Belarusian Budget Lost $615Mln Due to Oil Dispute With Russia - Lukashenko

Even though the Belarusian budget has lost 1.5 billion Belarusian rubles ($615 million) due to the oil dispute with Russia, Minsk has allocated funds to people in need amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Even though the Belarusian budget has lost 1.5 billion Belarusian rubles ($615 million) due to the oil dispute with Russia, Minsk has allocated funds to people in need amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"In this tough situation, we have not closed enterprises, unlike the whole world. We have allocated an additional 500,000 rubles from the budget to people who needed governmental support badly and we have done it all in the conditions when our budget has lost 1.5 billion rubles due to the oil squabble with Russia," Lukashenko said in his address to the Belarusian citizens and parliament.

