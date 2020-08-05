Belarusian Budget May Under-Receive $1.6Bln in 2020 Due to Oil, COVID-19 Impact - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The budget of Belarus may receive $1.6 billion less than planned in 2020 due to the situation with oil and the slowdown in economic growth amid the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov said on Wednesday.

"As for the estimate for 2020, the loss of income is projected at the level of about 3.7-4 billion Belarusian rubles [$1.

5-1.6 billion]. Half of this amount is associated with the oil market, In addition, taking into account the situation in the economy as a whole there is a decline not only in Belarus, but in all economies we predict that we will not receive income tax, dividends from state-owned enterprises in the amount of just over 2 billion Belarusian rubles," Seliverstov said, as quoted by the state-run agency Belta.