Belarusian Budget to Fall $1.2Bln Short of Plan in 2020 Due to COVID-19 - Finance Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Belarusian budget revenues will fall $1.2 billion short of plan this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and disruptions in oil supplies, Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov said on Tuesday.

"In general, for the year we see that about 2.5-3 billion Belarusian rubles (about $1-$1.

2 billion) of income will be under-received [by the budget]," state-run agency Belta quoted Seliverstov as saying.

The pandemic has a negative impact on budget revenues, in addition, in the first quarter of this year there were difficulties with oil supplies, and revenues from oil products sales decreased accordingly, he explained.