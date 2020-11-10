UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Budget To Fall $1.2Bln Short Of Plan In 2020 Due To COVID-19 - Finance Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Belarusian Budget to Fall $1.2Bln Short of Plan in 2020 Due to COVID-19 - Finance Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Belarusian budget revenues will fall $1.2 billion short of plan this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and disruptions in oil supplies, Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov said on Tuesday.

"In general, for the year we see that about 2.5-3 billion Belarusian rubles (about $1-$1.

2 billion) of income will be under-received [by the budget]," state-run agency Belta quoted Seliverstov as saying.

The pandemic has a negative impact on budget revenues, in addition, in the first quarter of this year there were difficulties with oil supplies, and revenues from oil products sales decreased accordingly, he explained.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Oil From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA receives 6,681 requests for a new healthcare p ..

7 minutes ago

Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former ..

49 minutes ago

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

52 minutes ago

Emaar Malls reports revenue of over AED2.4 billion ..

52 minutes ago

53 minutes ago

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.