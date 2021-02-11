Belarusian Businessmen Were Offered to Pay for Not Being Sanctioned by EU - Minsk

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Belarusian businessmen were offered to pay not to be included in the EU sanctions lists, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday.

"Runaway saboteurs [opposition activists] abroad are demanding even more resources for their revolution, begging for the adoption of the fourth, fifth package of sanctions. This is what they call smart economic pressure. And then what? Smart bombs that will kill everyone indiscriminately? ... At the same time ” I would like everyone to hear this ” businessmen are invited to pay off from being included in the sanctions lists by transferring a certain amount in bitcoins to the appropriate destinations.

business on the revolution," Makei said, speaking at the VI All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk.

As the minister noted, "how can you hate your people, so that, living abroad on offerings from the mighty of this world, call upon to ditch your country, in fact to destroy statehood."