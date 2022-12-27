UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Energy Giant To Produce 1.8Mln Tons Of Oil In 2023 - Company's CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Belarusian Energy Giant to Produce 1.8Mln Tons of Oil in 2023 - Company's CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Belarusian state-owned energy company Belorusneft expects to produce at least 1.8 million tons of oil in the country in 2023, CEO Aleksandr Lyakhov said on Tuesday.

"We plan to produce at least 1.8 million tons of oil. This is the lowest estimate," Lyakhov told reporters.

On December 15, Lyakhov said that the volume of oil production in Belarus in 2022 would exceed 1.8 million tons, and it would hit a record in terms of the company's production growth.

He also said that next year's plans have been laid out, but they might change due to the opening of new oil production facilities.

"We are actively working on it. In general, the groundwork that we have created in previous years and our successful work in 2022 allow us to expect at least a stabilization of production in 2023.

But we will try to work on production growth," Lyakhov said, adding that the country had enough oil reserves for at least 25 more years given production rates of about 1.8 million tons per year.

Currently, hydrocarbon production and well drilling services in Russia are among Belorusneft's main foreign projects. In addition, the Belarusian company implements a small project in Ecuador, and acts as a shareholder in a mining company in Venezuela.

Belorusneft was established in 1966. The company conducts the search, exploration and development of oil fields, drilling wells, oil and associated petroleum gas production in Belarus, and works in the oil sector in Russia, Ecuador and Venezuela. In recent years, about 1.7 million tons of oil have been produced in Belarus.

