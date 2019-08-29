UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karan Kevich Says Gas Price Talks With Russia To Enter Active Phase September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:27 PM

Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karan kevich Says Gas Price Talks With Russia to Enter Active Phase September

Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Thursday that he expected talks with Russia on its gas price to enter an active phase in September

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Thursday that he expected talks with Russia on its gas price to enter an active phase in September.

"The active phase of gas price talks with Russia will start in September," Karankevich said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

The agreement on Russian gas price for Belarus expires this year. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that it would be reasonable to bring the price down to a level that would be close to the domestic Russian level. Minsk expects to reach agreement with Russia on a price for the transitional period that will last from 2020 to 2025, when a common Eurasian Economic Union gas market is set to be formed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Price Belarus September Gas 2020 Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

China unveils plan for huge anniversary military p ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine Will Not Exchange Prisoners on Thu ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Receives India's Advance Payment for S-400 ..

3 minutes ago

Bolton in Minsk for rare talks with Belarus strong ..

12 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks edge down on US-China worries

12 minutes ago

Modi endangering world peace by spreading hatred: ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.