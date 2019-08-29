Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karan kevich Says Gas Price Talks With Russia to Enter Active Phase September

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Thursday that he expected talks with Russia on its gas price to enter an active phase in September.

"The active phase of gas price talks with Russia will start in September," Karankevich said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

The agreement on Russian gas price for Belarus expires this year. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that it would be reasonable to bring the price down to a level that would be close to the domestic Russian level. Minsk expects to reach agreement with Russia on a price for the transitional period that will last from 2020 to 2025, when a common Eurasian Economic Union gas market is set to be formed.