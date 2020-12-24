UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Energy Ministry Says Price of Russian Gas to Remain Virtually Unchanged in 2021

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The price of Russian gas supplied to Belarus in 2021, agreed by the Belarusian government and Gazprom, will be practically at the level of 2020, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Gazprom said that its CEO Alexey Miller and Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich in St. Petersburg signed a protocol on the procedure for setting prices for gas supplies to the republic in 2021. At the same time, the price of gas supplies to the country for the next year was not indicated in the message of the Russian company. Russian supplies gas to Belarus at $127 per 1,000 cubic meters this year, but Minsk insisted on reducing it.

"Following the meeting, a protocol was signed between Gazprom and the government of Belarus on the procedure for setting prices for the supply of natural gas to Belarus in 2021. The level of gas prices agreed by the parties for 2021 is practically at the level of 2020, but significantly lower than provided for by the formula for determining the price of gas for Belarus, which is enshrined by the intergovernmental agreement on the procedure for setting the price of gas, which was signed in 2011," the ministry said on Telegram.

