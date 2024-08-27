Open Menu

Belarusian Envoy Calls On Investment Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 01:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa called on Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

In the meeting, Mr Andrei Metelitsa highlighted the "Transport Week" to be held in Belarus in the coming month of September and its representation from Pakistan.

He invited Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan to participate in this inter country event in Belarus, says a press release.

Ambassador of Belarus discussed with Federal Minister regarding Pakistan's participation in the "Joint Memorandum" of transport with Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Abdul Aleem Khan and Ambassador discussed joint projects in the fields of communication and transport and reviewed the possibilities of increasing the existing bilateral relations.

The.minister said that mutual relations between Pakistan and Belarus, especially in trade matters can be increased further.

He said that a series of trade corridors through transit routes and roads network will be good omen for the entire region.

Ambassador of Belarus said that his stay in Pakistan is pleasant, the people are friendly and the vegetables and fruits are excellent.

He was given briefing by the Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority on possible cooperation opportunities in transportation and other various ongoing projects related to Afghanistan, China and Central Asian states.

More Stories From Business