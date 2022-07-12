UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Finance Ministry Slams Fitch For Biased Rating Downgrade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Belarusian Finance Ministry Slams Fitch for Biased Rating Downgrade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The Belarusian Finance Ministry on Tuesday accused Fitch of a biased approach after the US credit rating agency cut its long-term foreign-currency rating to 'C' from 'CCC'.

The downgrade on Thursday followed Belarus's decision to service its US dollar-denominated Eurobond debt in the national Currency. The agency said that if no Dollar payment on the sovereign debt is made by July 13 it will consider this a default.

The ministry said that it was forced to seek alternative options for repaying the debt after Citigroup Global Markets Europe and Citibank London Branch suspended their services to Belarus as a registrar, fiscal, paying and transfer agent, allegedly due to sanctions.

"The situation is inherently force majeure. However, Fitch Ratings ignores these circumstances and the actual impossibility of Western settlement and clearing systems to fulfill in full their obligations to properly transfer funds to the holders of the Eurobonds," it explained.

"In our opinion, these circumstances indicate a subjective approach of Fitch Ratings to the creditworthiness assessment of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry said further, after it accused Fitch of ignoring its request to provide its audience with a comprehensive analysis of the situation.

