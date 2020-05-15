UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Foreign Minister Confirms Country Starts Receiving Oil From US

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:51 PM

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei confirmed on Friday that the country started receiving oil from the United States, noting that this cooperation is qualified as an important component of the national energy security

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei confirmed on Friday that the country started receiving oil from the United States, noting that this cooperation is qualified as an important component of the national energy security.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced earlier in the day that the US would send its first shipment of crude to Belarus this week.

"I happily confirm the start of the deliveries of oil from the US to Belarus. This became possible as a result of the agreements reached during Pompeo's state visit to the Republic of Belarus on February 1, 2020, and his talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko," Makei said in a statement, published on the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's website.

Minsk sees oil cooperation with the US as an "important component of the national energy security" and a factor ensuring Belarus' economic sovereignty, the foreign minister added.

Belarus is committed to strengthening its partnership with the US and believes that this will contribute to settling differences in Eurasia and the Euro-Atlantic region, the minister went on to say.

