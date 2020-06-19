UrduPoint.com
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that the government would cut down to size any bank not only Russian ones trying to sponsor political campaigns.

Lukashenko called on media to "use facts", commenting on reports of state enterprises accounts transfer from Russian banks subsidiaries.

He also said any bank meddling in others' business would be "brought down a peg."

"We do not care whether it is a Russian, a US, a Swiss or a Polish bank. There are laws that should be respected," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

The Belarusian government has not problems with subsidiaries of Russia's Sberbank and VEB operating in the country, Lukashenko added.

