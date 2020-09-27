Belarusian Law Enforcement Fire Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in Gomel City - Police

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Law enforcement officers in the southeastern Belarusian city of Gomel used tear gas against protesters on Sunday, the local police department told Sputnik.

Yet another wave of anti-government rallies have been held across Belarus on Sunday, with the largest one in the capital of Minsk.

"There was no use of weapons against the protesters [in Gomel]. [Officers] used technical tools that produce a loud clap and a flash of light. They also had to use tear gas because some people behaved abnormally," a Gomel police spokesperson said.