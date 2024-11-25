Belarusian minister explores handcrafted rickshaw

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan brought a touch of Pakistani culture to the Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum 2024 by showcasing a beautifully handcrafted rickshaw

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan brought a touch of Pakistani culture to the Pakistan-Belarus business Forum 2024 by showcasing a beautifully handcrafted rickshaw.

The two-person taxi, featuring intricate designs and highlighting local craftsmanship, drew the admiration of Belarusian Energy Minister Alexey Kushnarenko.

In a lighthearted moment after the forum, Minister Kushnarenko explored the rickshaw, sitting inside to appreciate its design and comfort.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan, while sharing the details, highlighted the hard work and artistry behind the vehicle.

He also extended an offer to export these iconic rickshaws to Belarus, emphasizing their cultural and economic value.

Minister Kushnarenko expressed keen interest in the idea, showing enthusiasm for exploring such unique trade opportunities.

This interaction added a personal and cultural dimension to the event, symbolizing the strengthening ties and mutual appreciation between Pakistan and Belarus.