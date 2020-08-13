UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Oil Refineries To Process At Least 16 Tonnes Of Oil In 2020 - Belneftekhim

Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:54 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Belarusian Naftan and Mozyr oil refineries plan to process at least 16-16.5 million tonnes of oil in total in 2020, Andrei Rybakov, the head of the Belneftekhim oil concern, said on Thursday.

Over the past few years, the refineries processed between 16 and 21 million tonnes.

"In the second half of the year we will process 3 million tonnes of oil more than in the first half ... Belarusian oil refineries plan to process at least 16-16.5 million tonnes of oil this year," Rybakov said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

