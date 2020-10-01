UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Oil Refineries To Receive 1.7Mln Tonnes Of Oil In October - Belneftekhim

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:25 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Belarusian oil refineries will receive 1.7 million tonnes of oil for processing this month, including 1.65 million tonnes of Russian oil, the spokesman for Belarusian state-run conglomerate Belneftekhim said on Thursday.

"In October 2020, the oil refineries are expected to receive 1.7 million tonnes of oil for processing, including 1.65 million tonnes of Russian oil, 80,000 tonnes of which will be delivered through railroad," Alexander Tishchenko said in a statement.

Belarus purchased one tanker of Azerbaijani oil in September in order to fully load processing capacities of October, Belneftekhim spokesman added.

