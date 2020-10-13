UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesting Pensioners In Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

Belarusian Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesting Pensioners in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Belarusian law enforcement officers used tear gas and stun grenades against pensioners at a recent protest in Minsk, Roman Lashkevich, a spokesman for the Municipal Department of Internal Affairs of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The rally, which was mostly attended by people in their retirement age, began in the Belarusian capital on Monday afternoon. Initially, the protesters gathered at the Independence Square near the House of Government, from where they marched along the Independence Avenue.

"There were stun grenades and tear gas used when citizens began to show aggression against law enforcement officers," Lashkevich said.

The number of those detained at an unauthorized mass event is being identified, the spokesman added.

Mass opposition protests have persisted in Belarus following the disputed August 9 presidential election, in which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term. Hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including over 130 law enforcement officers. Three protesters died.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Injured Protest Riots Died Minsk Independence Belarus August Gas Event From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

2 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

2 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

3 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

3 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

3 hours ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.