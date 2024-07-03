'Belarusian President To Visit Pakistan In October'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 04:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergey Lukashevich, on Monday said that the President of Belarus , Aleksandr Lukashenko will visit Pakistan in coming October to sign multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
He said this in a meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa, Secretary of Commerce Ahsan Ali Mangi and other officials and diplomats.
Mr. Lukashevich also announced a Joint Trade Commission meeting in mid-September to enhance bilateral trade relations.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan praised the Belarus's advancements in tractor manufacturing and agricultural machinery.
He highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's new approach to building trust within the business community both domestically and internationally.
Additionally, Mr. Lukashevich mentioned that 35 Pakistani businessmen will visit Belarus in July for a food and agriculture exhibition.
The minister emphasized the opportunity to attract investments to Pakistan, citing the relocation of Service Tyre Company from China to Pakistan.
Furthermore, Malaysia and Gulf countries have shown interest in Pakistan's halal gelatin and meat industries, respectively. The federal minister also revealed that a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer was planing to enter the Pakistani market through a joint venture with a local power company.
He noted the growing interest of mobile phone manufacturers and food industries in investing in Pakistan.
This meeting marks a significant step toward strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Belarus, with both nations looking forward to fruitful collaborations in various sectors.
