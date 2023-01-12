UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Prime Minister Confident Moscow, Minsk Will Agree On Common Oil, Gas Market

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Belarusian Prime Minister Confident Moscow, Minsk Will Agree on Common Oil, Gas Market

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on Thursday expressed his confidence that Minsk and Moscow will agree on the principles of a common gas and oil market, though noted that the work on this matter has been progressing slowly

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on Thursday expressed his confidence that Minsk and Moscow will agree on the principles of a common gas and oil market, though noted that the work on this matter has been progressing slowly.

"We are moving quite well on all programs (of economic integration with Russia). Seven of them have been completed. The work on energy programs though has been tough. We knew this from the start and were ready for it," Golovchenko was quoted as saying by Belarusian state newspaper SB.Belarus Segodnya.

Despite the challenges, "we (Moscow and Minsk) will still finish this work," he added.

The prime minister noted that the main issue hampering the process has been the two sides' differing approaches to how common markets should function.

At the same time, Golovchenko stated that Russia and Belarus were producing good results when it came to integration efforts, with the economic partnership between the countries increasing and most joint initiatives successfully completed.

In 2000, Belarus and Russia founded the Union State, a supranational union between the two countries, with the aim of deepening their bilateral relationship through economic and defense policy integration. In November 2021, the countries approved 28 sectoral programs within the frameworks of the Union State covering about 1,000 projects. The programs aim to unify laws and reinforce inter-state integration in various sectors of the economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Oil Minsk Same Belarus November Gas Market All From

Recent Stories

Four dead, 873 injured in 854 RTCs in Punjab

Four dead, 873 injured in 854 RTCs in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Average Price of Agricultural Products in EU Up 24 ..

Average Price of Agricultural Products in EU Up 24% in 2022 - Eurostat

1 minute ago
 etisalat by e&amp; collaborates with Huawei to int ..

Etisalat by e&amp; collaborates with Huawei to introduce Anywhere, Anytime Mobil ..

15 minutes ago
 CTP hand over mobile phone to owner

CTP hand over mobile phone to owner

20 minutes ago
 President summons Senate session tomorrow

President summons Senate session tomorrow

27 minutes ago
 UAE agrees to rollover $2bn loan, give additional ..

UAE agrees to rollover $2bn loan, give additional $1bn

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.