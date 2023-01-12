Belarusian Prime Minister Confident Moscow, Minsk Will Agree on Common Oil, Gas Market

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on Thursday expressed his confidence that Minsk and Moscow will agree on the principles of a common gas and oil market, though noted that the work on this matter has been progressing slowly

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on Thursday expressed his confidence that Minsk and Moscow will agree on the principles of a common gas and oil market, though noted that the work on this matter has been progressing slowly.

"We are moving quite well on all programs (of economic integration with Russia). Seven of them have been completed. The work on energy programs though has been tough. We knew this from the start and were ready for it," Golovchenko was quoted as saying by Belarusian state newspaper SB.Belarus Segodnya.

Despite the challenges, "we (Moscow and Minsk) will still finish this work," he added.

The prime minister noted that the main issue hampering the process has been the two sides' differing approaches to how common markets should function.

At the same time, Golovchenko stated that Russia and Belarus were producing good results when it came to integration efforts, with the economic partnership between the countries increasing and most joint initiatives successfully completed.

In 2000, Belarus and Russia founded the Union State, a supranational union between the two countries, with the aim of deepening their bilateral relationship through economic and defense policy integration. In November 2021, the countries approved 28 sectoral programs within the frameworks of the Union State covering about 1,000 projects. The programs aim to unify laws and reinforce inter-state integration in various sectors of the economy.