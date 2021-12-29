Belarusian Prime Minister Not Ruling Out Single Currency With Russia If Beneficial

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said that it is premature to talk about introducing a single Currency with Russia but is not ruling out such an initiative if it's beneficial to both countries and all necessary conditions are met.

"If this is done (conditions are created), perhaps then the issue of a single currency could be discussed.

If it is considered beneficial for both states," Golovchenko said in an interview with the broadcaster Mir, an excerpt of which was posted on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

To begin discussions on the initiative, it is necessary to build a common economic space for the Union State of Russia and Belarus, he added.

In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, signed the Russia-Belarus Union State integration decree. The Union State was established in 1999.