Belarusian Prime Minister Says Oil Supply Contracts With Russia To Be Agreed By Year's End

Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Belarusian Prime Minister Says Oil Supply Contracts With Russia to be Agreed by Year's End

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has said on Sunday that he expects all outstanding oil supply contracts with Russia to be agreed by the end of the current year, adding that many of the required deals have already been signed.

"Regarding oil supplies to Belarus, the process of signing contracts with suppliers is underway.

Agreements have already been reached with a large number of suppliers regarding oil pipeline supplies for next year," Golovchenko said during an appearance on the Belarus 1 channel.

The prime minister added that he was confident the outstanding agreements would be reached.

"I am sure that, by the end of the year, all contracts for the supply of oil to Belarus will absolutely be signed," Golovchenko stated.

