Belarusian Prime Minister Says Russian Oil Shipments Regular, Unaffected by US Sanctions

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Russia continues to supply oil to refineries in Belarus as usual and as agreed upon in the contracts, and the US sanctions had no effect on the shipments, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko stated on Sunday.

"The sanctions apply to individuals and legal entities in the United States, as well as companies in which the United States [...] owns a controlling stake. But ... we buy oil not from the United States, but from our partner, the Russian Federation. The contracts were signed, oil is supplied according to the terms of these contracts.

Everything is absolutely normal, calm," Golovchenko said in an interview as aired by the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

Earlier in the week, several media reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that major Russian oil exporters, such as Rosneft and Surgutneftegas, may stop supplying Belarusian Naftan refinery over the US sanctions against several state-owned enterprises, including its owner, Belneftekhim. There was no official confirmation of this information.