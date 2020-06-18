Belarusian Refiner Belneftekhim Expects 5.75Mln Tonnes of Pipeline Oil From Russia in Q3

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry and the Belarusian side agreed on a schedule for pipeline deliveries of 5.75 million tonnes of oil from Russia to Belarus in the third quarter of 2020, Alexander Tishchenko, the spokesman for Belarussian refiner Belneftekhim, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The schedule of oil deliveries via pipelines to Belarusian refineries was determined with the Russian Energy Ministry for the third quarter of 2020 in the amount of 5.75 million tonnes, 2.875 million tons for each refinery," Tishchenko said.

He specified that deliveries are expected from 10 companies: Rosneft, Lukoil, Surgutneftegas, Gazprom Neft, Tatneft, Bashneft, Russneft Zarubezhneft, Yangpur and Neftisa.