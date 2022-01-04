UrduPoint.com

Belarus's Lukashenko Signs 2022 Budget With $1.1Bln Deficit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Belarus's Lukashenko Signs 2022 Budget With $1.1Bln Deficit

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The Belarusian president signed a 2022 budget bill into law on Monday that will see the eastern European nation rack up the deficit of over $1.1 billion.

"Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko has signed the law on the republican budget for the year 2022," his press office said in a statement.

The national parliament passed the draft budget in December.

It put the estimated revenue at over 27.8 billion Belarusian rubles ($10.9 billion) and expenditure at 30.7 billion.

The Finance Ministry said the deficit-to-GDP ratio of 1.5% was "absolutely acceptable" and would be covered from the budget surplus carried over from 2021.

A large share of the new budget funding will go into social welfare programs and salaries of public employees, pensions, and student allowances.

