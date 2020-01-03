Belarussian Belnetekhim Confirms Termination of Oil Supplies From Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The spokesman for the Belarussian state concern for oil and chemistry, Belnetekhim, confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that the oil supplies for Belarussian oil refineries from Russia were terminated.

Earlier, a source from Belarus's oil industry told Sputnik that Russia stopped supplying oil to the Belorussian refinery on January 1.

"The loading of both refineries has been reduced to a technological minimum," the spokesman said, adding that the shortage is indeed connected to the absence of oil supplies from Russia.

He added that the sides are now in talks over forming deals in January.