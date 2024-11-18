Belgian Ambassador For Enhancing Investment And Cooperation In Pakistan
The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the Belgian Business Contact Day and Catalogue Exhibition at the Chamber House on Monday
The event was inaugurated by Charles-Idesbald Van Der Gracht De Rommerswael, Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan, who was the chief guest on the occasion.
The event aimed at strengthening economic ties and foster collaboration between Pakistan and Belgium.
In his keynote address, the ambassador emphasized Belgium's commitment to enhancing investment and cooperation in various sectors in Pakistan.
"There is immense potential for collaboration in education, agriculture, textiles, and other sectors," stated the ambassador, highlighting the need to reverse the decline in bilateral trade, which fell from $1.09 billion in 2022-23 to $872.4 million in 2023-24.
He called for concrete efforts such as B2B meetings, joint ventures, and single-country exhibitions to boost trade
volumes and unlock new opportunities.
The ambassador also commended Pakistan-Belgium trade relations and reiterated Belgium’s support for Pakistan in securing the GSP Plus status. He identified agriculture, textiles, and precious stones as priority sectors for joint ventures and urged both countries to enhance student exchange programs.
Addressing on the occasion, Usman Shaukat, President of RCCI, acknowledged Belgium as a vital trading partner in the European Union. He discussed RCCI's recent initiatives and future plans to promote trade and investment opportunities.
He expressed RCCI's commitment to fostering public and private-sector partnerships and continuing collaboration with the Belgian Embassy.
Khalid Farooq Qazi, Senior Vice President, Fahad Barlas, Vice President, Laurent de Greef, First Secretary – Political, Gilles Hachez, First Secretary – Consular, Trade Commissioner Abid Husain.
Commercial Officer Shaukat Niazi, RCCI Executive Committee Members, women members and other distinguished guests were also present on the occasion.
The Catalogue Exhibition featured an array of resources, including books, magazines, and trade directories, highlighting sectors such as tourism, education, agro-food processing, chemicals, surgical instruments, paper products, dairy, and renewable energy. Visitors explored new avenues for growth and mutual cooperation through these exhibits.
