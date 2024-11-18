Open Menu

Belgian Ambassador For Enhancing Investment And Cooperation In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 10:02 PM

Belgian ambassador for enhancing investment and cooperation in Pakistan

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the Belgian Business Contact Day and Catalogue Exhibition at the Chamber House on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the Belgian business Contact Day and Catalogue Exhibition at the Chamber House on Monday.

The event was inaugurated by Charles-Idesbald Van Der Gracht De Rommerswael, Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

The event aimed at strengthening economic ties and foster collaboration between Pakistan and Belgium.

In his keynote address, the ambassador emphasized Belgium's commitment to enhancing investment and cooperation in various sectors in Pakistan.

"There is immense potential for collaboration in education, agriculture, textiles, and other sectors," stated the ambassador, highlighting the need to reverse the decline in bilateral trade, which fell from $1.09 billion in 2022-23 to $872.4 million in 2023-24.

He called for concrete efforts such as B2B meetings, joint ventures, and single-country exhibitions to boost trade

volumes and unlock new opportunities.

The ambassador also commended Pakistan-Belgium trade relations and reiterated Belgium’s support for Pakistan in securing the GSP Plus status. He identified agriculture, textiles, and precious stones as priority sectors for joint ventures and urged both countries to enhance student exchange programs.

Addressing on the occasion, Usman Shaukat, President of RCCI, acknowledged Belgium as a vital trading partner in the European Union. He discussed RCCI's recent initiatives and future plans to promote trade and investment opportunities.

He expressed RCCI's commitment to fostering public and private-sector partnerships and continuing collaboration with the Belgian Embassy.

Khalid Farooq Qazi, Senior Vice President, Fahad Barlas, Vice President, Laurent de Greef, First Secretary – Political, Gilles Hachez, First Secretary – Consular, Trade Commissioner Abid Husain.

Commercial Officer Shaukat Niazi, RCCI Executive Committee Members, women members and other distinguished guests were also present on the occasion.

The Catalogue Exhibition featured an array of resources, including books, magazines, and trade directories, highlighting sectors such as tourism, education, agro-food processing, chemicals, surgical instruments, paper products, dairy, and renewable energy. Visitors explored new avenues for growth and mutual cooperation through these exhibits.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Education Agriculture European Union Student Rawalpindi Van Belgium Chamber Women Commerce Textile Event From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore

Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore

8 minutes ago
 Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP ..

Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference

3 minutes ago
 ITF Junior Tennis C'ships: Local talent shines in ..

ITF Junior Tennis C'ships: Local talent shines in boys’ singles

3 minutes ago
 DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Produc ..

DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Production Committee

44 seconds ago
 Govt urged to increase timings for restaurants

Govt urged to increase timings for restaurants

46 seconds ago
 Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan calls on Spanish parl ..

Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan calls on Spanish parliamentarians

47 seconds ago
KP Inter-Regional Schools' Cricket Tournament from ..

KP Inter-Regional Schools' Cricket Tournament from 21st

49 seconds ago
 Snowfall ends dry spell in Upper Reaches of Kashmi ..

Snowfall ends dry spell in Upper Reaches of Kashmir

51 seconds ago
 Philippines cleans up after sixth major storm in w ..

Philippines cleans up after sixth major storm in weeks

36 seconds ago
 Sindh Govt presents policy framework to control li ..

Sindh Govt presents policy framework to control livestock diseases

37 seconds ago
 AJK DC emphasizes prior permission from local auth ..

AJK DC emphasizes prior permission from local authorities for holding public mee ..

39 seconds ago
 PM grieved over dengue outbreak in Bangladesh

PM grieved over dengue outbreak in Bangladesh

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Business