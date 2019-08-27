Belgian Business Community Wants Anti-Russia Sanctions Lifted - Company

Belgian businesses want to work with Russia and to have anti-Russia sanctions lifted, Hans Deprez, the CEO of Depicon a company that helps European business to foster cooperation with Russia and other Eastern European countries told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Belgian businesses want to work with Russia and to have anti-Russia sanctions lifted, Hans Deprez, the CEO of Depicon a company that helps European business to foster cooperation with Russia and other Eastern European countries told Sputnik.

"I think yes. Personally, I want to see them [sanctions] lifted because I think it doesn't make sense. It is political fights. Because we need each other. Russia needs Europe and Europe needs Russia. We need each other to grow," Deprez said, when asked if the Belgian business community would like to see the sanctions against Russia lifted.

Depicon CEO added that businesspeople in Belgium had "very good connection with Russia and they want to do business with Russia, but some are afraid because they do business also with the United States.

"

"We are still showing to the Belgian industry that it's possible to do business with Russia. We are strong believers in the Russian market and in the Russian cooperation," Deprez stressed, speaking on the sidelines of the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon held in a Moscow suburb.

The MAKS show began on Tuesday and will continue through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the event. Belgium runs a national stand at MAKS with five companies, including Depicon, Sonaca and Venyo serving as exhibitors alongside delegates from the Belgian Embassy to Russia and Wallonia Export-Investment Agency.