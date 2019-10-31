UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Business Shows Interest In Russian Market Despite Regime Of Sanctions - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 06:42 PM

Belgian Business Shows Interest in Russian Market Despite Regime of Sanctions - Ambassador

The Belgian business is interested in venturing into the Russian market despite the regime of sanctions, Belgian Ambassador to Russia Jean-Arthur Regibeau told Sputnik in an interview

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Belgian business is interested in venturing into the Russian market despite the regime of sanctions, Belgian Ambassador to Russia Jean-Arthur Regibeau told Sputnik in an interview.

"Belgian companies are still pretty much interested in the Russian market. Simply first because Russia is so big. Russia has a lot of potential, and Russia has a very positive trade balance because it exports a lot of energy so it does have resources to buy goods from other countries, including Belgium. And what I feel among Russian companies, there is certainly a lot of interest in Belgian technologies, for example," Regibeau said on the sidelines of the International Public Diplomacy Forum, dubbed The Dialogue on the Volga.

Currently the best option for the Belgian companies venturing into Russia is to form a joint venture with the Russian business due to the differences in the legal security framework, the ambassador noted.

"There are still points of misunderstanding in the way of doing business ... There is also a different way of doing business, and mainly the legal system is not exactly the same. What Belgian investors expect is legal security and the concept of legal security is not the same in Russia as in Belgium. It has to be understood first and then it has to be managed. And certainly it is a kind of mental obstacle before investing in Russia. The key in most cases is to find the right Russian partner. So that you have a kind of joint venture between a Belgian company and a Russian company because the Russian company then knows exactly how it works in Russia and can explain everything to the Belgian partner," Regibeau added.

The Dialogue on the Volga is currently being held in Russia's city of Volgograd and is co-organized by the Rossotrudnichestvo Federal agency. It is aimed at fostering the ties between the foreign and Russian public.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Russia Company Buy Volgograd Same Belgium Market From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Rescuessea Cyclone ‘Kyarr’affect ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, Suriname sign Bilateral Air Services Agreemen ..

15 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief contradicts PML-N's announcement about ..

16 minutes ago

RAK Tourism Development Authority partners with TU ..

31 minutes ago

Sindhi Language Authority to organize 5 - day book ..

3 minutes ago

University of Sindh finalizes arrangements for con ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.