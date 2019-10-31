Belgian Business Shows Interest in Russian Market Despite Regime of Sanctions - Ambassador

The Belgian business is interested in venturing into the Russian market despite the regime of sanctions, Belgian Ambassador to Russia Jean-Arthur Regibeau told Sputnik in an interview

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Belgian business is interested in venturing into the Russian market despite the regime of sanctions, Belgian Ambassador to Russia Jean-Arthur Regibeau told Sputnik in an interview.

"Belgian companies are still pretty much interested in the Russian market. Simply first because Russia is so big. Russia has a lot of potential, and Russia has a very positive trade balance because it exports a lot of energy so it does have resources to buy goods from other countries, including Belgium. And what I feel among Russian companies, there is certainly a lot of interest in Belgian technologies, for example," Regibeau said on the sidelines of the International Public Diplomacy Forum, dubbed The Dialogue on the Volga.

Currently the best option for the Belgian companies venturing into Russia is to form a joint venture with the Russian business due to the differences in the legal security framework, the ambassador noted.

"There are still points of misunderstanding in the way of doing business ... There is also a different way of doing business, and mainly the legal system is not exactly the same. What Belgian investors expect is legal security and the concept of legal security is not the same in Russia as in Belgium. It has to be understood first and then it has to be managed. And certainly it is a kind of mental obstacle before investing in Russia. The key in most cases is to find the right Russian partner. So that you have a kind of joint venture between a Belgian company and a Russian company because the Russian company then knows exactly how it works in Russia and can explain everything to the Belgian partner," Regibeau added.

The Dialogue on the Volga is currently being held in Russia's city of Volgograd and is co-organized by the Rossotrudnichestvo Federal agency. It is aimed at fostering the ties between the foreign and Russian public.