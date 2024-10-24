Open Menu

Belgian Companies Participate In 5th Int'l TEXPO In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM

The 5th International Textile and Leather Exhibition (TEXPO) in Karachi has seen robust participation from Belgian companies, highlighting the growing commercial ties between Belgium and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The 5th International Textile and Leather Exhibition (TEXPO) in Karachi has seen robust participation from Belgian companies, highlighting the growing commercial ties between Belgium and Pakistan.

Trade and Investment Attaché at the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels Muhammad Bilal Khan is accompanying the Belgian companies at the exhibition in Karachi, providing on-ground support and facilitating their engagement with Pakistani counterparts, a press release issued here by the Pakistan embassy in Belgium on Thursday.

During a seminar, organized on the sidelines of the exhibition, by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on “Sustainability and the Textile Sector of Pakistan,” Economic Minister Omer Hameed discussed the sustainability standards within the EU and their relevance to the textile industry.

Faraz Zaidi, Chargé d' Affaires of the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, emphasized the significance of Belgian participation, noting that the presence of these companies reflects the ongoing strengthening of trade relations between Pakistan and Belgium.

"Pakistan’s textile sector presents diverse and promising opportunities for foreign firms, and the participation of Belgian companies at TEXPO underscores their commitment to exploring these avenues," remarked Zaidi.

Belgian firms have commended TDAP for the well-executed organization of TEXPO 2024, which has facilitated numerous productive business-to-business (B2B) meetings. These engagements are expected to contribute to further growth in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Belgium.

Zaidi also reaffirmed the Embassy's commitment to supporting Pakistan's efforts in expanding its textile and apparel exports to Belgium. "We remain fully engaged in providing assistance and facilitating Pakistani exporters seeking to strengthen their foothold in the Belgian market," he added.

The 5th International Textile and Leather Exhibition (TEXPO) serves as a key platform for global textile and leather manufacturers, buyers, and investors to explore and capitalize on the opportunities within Pakistan’s textile industry, which remains a vital part of the country’s economy.

