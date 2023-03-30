Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib Says Stoltenberg Discussed Ukraine, Upcoming NATO Summit With Her

UrduPoint.com

Published March 30, 2023

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said that she had a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the alliance's support for Ukraine as well as the EU and NATO's cooperation ahead of the NATO summit this summer.

"(I have) had an interesting first bilateral meeting with NATO's Jens Stoltenberg in preparation of the upcoming Ministerial next week, and the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July. We discussed our sustained practical and political support to Ukraine, NATO's deterrence and defense, our collaboration with partners from the Asia Pacific region and Africa, the impact of climate change to our security, and EU and NATO's continued cooperation to tackle common challenges and strengthen our transatlantic bond," she wrote on Twitter.

The summit is to take place in Lithuania's Vilnius from July 11-12, 2023. The foreign ministers of the NATO countries will meet in Brussels from April 4-5, 2023.

