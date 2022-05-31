UrduPoint.com

Belgian Prime Minister Suggests Pause In Sanctions Pressure On Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Belgian Prime Minister Suggests Pause in Sanctions Pressure on Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The Belgian prime minister on Tuesday called the EU ban on much of Russian oil imports a "big step forward" and suggested there was no need for now to continue piling sanctions on Moscow.

"This is an important step.

Let's stop there for the moment and let's see what the impact of the package is," Alexander De Croo said in a doorstep interview ahead of the second day of an EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

The 27-member European Union agreed late on Monday that the sixth package of sanctions will cover exports of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia, with a temporary exception for pipeline deliveries.

Asked whether the EU would now consider moving to a ban on Russian gas imports, De Croo argued that abandoning Russian gas would cause Moscow less pain than the oil embargo and create problems for the EU.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Moscow Russia European Union Oil Brussels Gas From

Recent Stories

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

25 minutes ago
 LCCI delegation visits SCCI

LCCI delegation visits SCCI

25 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Mu ..

Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Multan

34 minutes ago
 13 POs arrested in sargodha

13 POs arrested in sargodha

25 minutes ago
 French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour bat ..

French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour battle

26 minutes ago
 Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.