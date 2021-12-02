UrduPoint.com

Belgium Keen To Fortify Trade With Pakistan: Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:15 PM

Belgium keen to fortify trade with Pakistan: ambassador

Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan Philippe Bronchain has stressed the need for making all-out efforts to strengthened mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Belgium

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan Philippe Bronchain has stressed the need for making all-out efforts to strengthened mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Belgium.

He said that Belgium was keen to boost trade ties besides enhancing mutual trade volume between the two countries.

He was addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Thursday.

SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi, Vice President Qasim Malik, Trade Commissioner Embassy of Belgium in Pakistan Abid Hussain also attended the meeting.

Belgium Ambassador Philippe Bronchain promised his full cooperation to ensure easy access of Sialkot exporters to his country's trade markets and to European Union (EU) markets through Belgium as well.

He appreciated the projects completed under Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and promised his full cooperation in providing facilitation in promotion of business, trade and investment opportunities in Sialkot.

SCCI Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi said Belgium and Pakistan had always enjoyed most cordial relations in the past. Both should exchange trade delegations and hold exhibitions frequently in order to enhance B2B linkages and bilateral trade.

SCCI Vice President Qasim Malik highlighted the potential of 'Made in Sialkot' products.

He said that the embassy of Belgium had always cooperated with exporters of Sialkot and played a role as a gateway to European Union (EU) market.

Furthermore, the business community of Belgium should also explore joint ventures and business opportunities in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business European Union Belgium Sialkot Chamber Market Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

PBC condemns target killing of lawyer in Karachi

PBC condemns target killing of lawyer in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 MCWU holds protest for regularization of contract ..

MCWU holds protest for regularization of contract employees

6 minutes ago
 Scientists Propose Cheaper Mass PCR Testing Method ..

Scientists Propose Cheaper Mass PCR Testing Method Not Dependent on Kits - Resea ..

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Ruling Out US Links Putin-Biden Talks t ..

Moscow Not Ruling Out US Links Putin-Biden Talks to Ukraine Situation - Ryabkov

6 minutes ago
 European Commission Takes Romania, Spain to EU Cou ..

European Commission Takes Romania, Spain to EU Court Over Failure to Tackle Poll ..

7 minutes ago
 Elle says will drop fur from magazines worldwide

Elle says will drop fur from magazines worldwide

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.