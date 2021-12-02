Belgium keen to fortify trade with Pakistan: ambassador

Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan Philippe Bronchain has stressed the need for making all-out efforts to strengthened mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Belgium

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan Philippe Bronchain has stressed the need for making all-out efforts to strengthened mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Belgium.

He said that Belgium was keen to boost trade ties besides enhancing mutual trade volume between the two countries.

He was addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Thursday.

SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi, Vice President Qasim Malik, Trade Commissioner Embassy of Belgium in Pakistan Abid Hussain also attended the meeting.

Belgium Ambassador Philippe Bronchain promised his full cooperation to ensure easy access of Sialkot exporters to his country's trade markets and to European Union (EU) markets through Belgium as well.

He appreciated the projects completed under Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and promised his full cooperation in providing facilitation in promotion of business, trade and investment opportunities in Sialkot.

SCCI Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi said Belgium and Pakistan had always enjoyed most cordial relations in the past. Both should exchange trade delegations and hold exhibitions frequently in order to enhance B2B linkages and bilateral trade.

SCCI Vice President Qasim Malik highlighted the potential of 'Made in Sialkot' products.

He said that the embassy of Belgium had always cooperated with exporters of Sialkot and played a role as a gateway to European Union (EU) market.

Furthermore, the business community of Belgium should also explore joint ventures and business opportunities in Pakistan.