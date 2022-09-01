UrduPoint.com

Belgium May Allow Citizens To Postpone Mortgage Payments Amid Energy Price Surge - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Payments Amid Energy Price Surge - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Belgian authorities may allow households most affected by a sharp rise in electricity prices to revise their mortgage payment schedule, national broadcaster LN24 reported on Wednesday.

Belgium's Consultative Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, is discussing on Wednesday the energy crisis and necessary measures that need to be taken to support the population. The issue of postponing mortgage payments was on the agenda of the discussion, the broadcaster reported, citing the government's decision.

Among other crisis contingency measures, the authorities propose to reduce the energy consumption in public buildings by lowering the heating temperature to 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and turning off the illumination from 19:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The authorities will extend the measures taken earlier aimed at reducing energy prices, including a reduced 6% VAT rate for electricity, gas, petrol and diesel fuel until the end of the beginning of 2023.

Additionally, the Belgian government is looking into taking measures that will support the middle class in paying for utilities, by taxing the excess profits of energy companies.

Many Belgians were unable to pay electricity and gas bills due to energy price surge, and applied to energy companies with requests for deferred payments. Many Belgian entrepreneurs also fear that high electricity bills will force them to close their business, the broadcaster reported.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend of post-COVID recovery. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

