UrduPoint.com

Belgium Not Supporting Full Rejection Of Russian Oil, Gas - Prime Minister

Published March 24, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Belgium Not Supporting Full Rejection of Russian Oil, Gas - Prime Minister

Belgium is not supporting full rejection of Russian oil and gas in the European Union, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Belgium is not supporting full rejection of Russian oil and gas in the European Union, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.

"The main principle followed by the European Commission is that sanctions should have big consequences for Russia, not for Europe.

We are not at war with ourselves. We will not take measures that make us weaker. This would have devastating consequences for the European economy I don't think it's necessary," De Croo said ahead of the EU summit in Brussels.

Regarding Moscow's demand to pay for gas in rubles, the prime minister said that this means prices can also "be reviewed."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Europe European Union Oil Brussels Belgium Gas

>