Belneftekhim Concern Head Says Belarus Canceled Suspension Of Oil Product Exports

Wed 22nd January 2020 | 12:07 AM

Belneftekhim Concern Head Says Belarus Canceled Suspension of Oil Product Exports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The suspension of oil product exports from Belarus, introduced earlier due to the temporary suspension of oil supplies from Russia to Belarusian refineries, has been canceled, chairman of the Belarusian state oil company Belneftekhim Andrey Rybakov said Tuesday.

"It was a short period of suspension. The suspension was canceled.

Although we have not yet reached the export volumes that were mentioned by us in the business plan. But exports itself are not banned," the Belta news agency quoted Rybakov as saying.

He said Belarus had nearly ready contracts on oil supply not from Russia, as well as new logistics channels.

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said Tuesday it was in talks with Belarus on oil supplies.

