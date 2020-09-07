UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belneftekhim Expects Moscow-Minsk Contacts Soon On Switch Of Oil Flows To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Belneftekhim Expects Moscow-Minsk Contacts Soon on Switch of Oil Flows to Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Belarus and Russia plan to start working out the issue of switching Belarusian oil flows from Lithuanian to Russian ports in September, contacts of the parties on this matter are expected in the near future, Alexander Tishchenko, the spokesman for the Belarusian state-run conglomerate Belneftekhim, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Moscow and Minsk would work out mutually beneficial terms for the switch of Belarusian oil flows from Lithuanian ports to Russia by the end of September, as Russia has spare capacity for this, and the volume of this maneuver is estimated at 3-4 million tonnes.

"Regarding the statement of Alexander Novak about the switch of oil flows, I can confirm that such work is planned. Meetings and necessary contacts are expected in the near future. Details will be available based on their results," Tishchenko said.

He also clarified that the talks are scheduled to start this month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Oil Minsk Belarus September From Million

Recent Stories

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

20 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

50 minutes ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

1 hour ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

1 hour ago

Online training on financial and administrative ma ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.