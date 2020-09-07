Belneftekhim Expects Moscow-Minsk Contacts Soon on Switch of Oil Flows to Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Belarus and Russia plan to start working out the issue of switching Belarusian oil flows from Lithuanian to Russian ports in September, contacts of the parties on this matter are expected in the near future, Alexander Tishchenko, the spokesman for the Belarusian state-run conglomerate Belneftekhim, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Moscow and Minsk would work out mutually beneficial terms for the switch of Belarusian oil flows from Lithuanian ports to Russia by the end of September, as Russia has spare capacity for this, and the volume of this maneuver is estimated at 3-4 million tonnes.

"Regarding the statement of Alexander Novak about the switch of oil flows, I can confirm that such work is planned. Meetings and necessary contacts are expected in the near future. Details will be available based on their results," Tishchenko said.

He also clarified that the talks are scheduled to start this month.