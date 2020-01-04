Belneftekhim Expects Russian Oil Price After Tax Maneuver to Rise by $20 Per Tonne in 2020

Belarussian oil refineries face a $20 per tonne increase in the cost of Russian oil in 2020 as a result of Russia's so-called tax maneuver, which will change taxation of oil products, the press service of Belarus' state oil company Belneftekhim said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Belarussian oil refineries face a $20 per tonne increase in the cost of Russian oil in 2020 as a result of Russia's so-called tax maneuver, which will change taxation of oil products, the press service of Belarus' state oil company Belneftekhim said on Saturday.

"In January 2020, oil prices will continue to rise, reaching $68 [per barrel] at certain points. According to current world production quotas, and the negative impacts of the tax maneuver, the cost of oil for Belarussian refineries will increase by more than $20 per tonne compared to the previous year, which is more than 5 percent of the 2019 price," a statement on the company's website read.

One of the most controversial issues between Moscow and Minsk is the tax maneuver in the Russian oil industry. Russia intends to phase out export duties on oil and increase severance tax. The maneuver is expected to be completed by 2024. Belarus has insisted on receiving compensation for losses accrued due to the changing tax law, which Minsk predicts to reach $10 billion over the next six years.