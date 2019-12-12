UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belneftekhim Hopes To Resolve With Russia Issue Of Compensation For Tainted Oil By Yearend

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

Belneftekhim Hopes to Resolve With Russia Issue of Compensation for Tainted Oil by Yearend

Belneftekhim expects to resolve the issue of compensation for tainted oil with Russia by the end of 2019, chairman of the Belarusian state oil company Andrey Rybakov said Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Belneftekhim expects to resolve the issue of compensation for tainted oil with Russia by the end of 2019, chairman of the Belarusian state oil company Andrey Rybakov said Thursday.

"We are having a conversation at this stage [about compensation] between the concern and the Russian Energy Ministry. We hope the decisions worked out will make it possible for us to turn over this page...

There is no deadline, but we would certainly like to start the new year from scratch," Rybakov told reporters.

In April, the Druzhba pipeline system, through which oil is exported from Russia via Belarus to Europe, was contaminated with chlorides, and Poland and Ukraine stopped receiving oil. It was only possible to fully restore deliveries through Druzhba from July 1. Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft will compensate for damage caused by oil contamination.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Company Oil Belarus Poland April July 2019 From

Recent Stories

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

18 minutes ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

29 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kenya President on Indepe ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates College of Holy Quran at ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.