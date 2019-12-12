Belneftekhim Hopes to Resolve With Russia Issue of Compensation for Tainted Oil by Yearend

Belneftekhim expects to resolve the issue of compensation for tainted oil with Russia by the end of 2019, chairman of the Belarusian state oil company Andrey Rybakov said Thursday

"We are having a conversation at this stage [about compensation] between the concern and the Russian Energy Ministry. We hope the decisions worked out will make it possible for us to turn over this page...

There is no deadline, but we would certainly like to start the new year from scratch," Rybakov told reporters.

In April, the Druzhba pipeline system, through which oil is exported from Russia via Belarus to Europe, was contaminated with chlorides, and Poland and Ukraine stopped receiving oil. It was only possible to fully restore deliveries through Druzhba from July 1. Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft will compensate for damage caused by oil contamination.