Belorussian minister reiterates for bringing new dimensions in Pak-Belarus relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Sergey Lukashevich has reiterated the preamble of new dimensions in the relations between Pakistan and Belarus on the 80th anniversary of the independence of Belarus. Today's modern Belarus is the result of a prolonged struggle against global colonial powers 80 years ago and now the country is widely known for its Commendable economic development and its strong role in the world political arena, he said.

The visiting First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus said this while addressing on the 80th Independence Day of Belarus along with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Division, Rana Tanveer Hussain and Ambassador of Belarus, Mr Andrei Metelitsa here Thursday.

Mr Lukashevich said that on July 3, Belarus would celebrate the 80th anniversary of its liberation from the Nazi invaders and July 3rd ‘Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus, was the day of liberation of our capital, Minsk, in 1944.

He said the cruel events of the Great Patriotic War Will forever remain the tragic pages in the memory of the people and that was swept through all the settlements of our Homeland, touched or scorched with fire every inhabitant living on the territory of Belarus.

The Belarusian Minister said that he was grateful to all those people present at the event held on the occasion of the independence of Belarus for participating in the event.

The minister said that he had brought a message of friendship and love to Pakistanis today on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Belarus.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Division, Rana Tanveer said that the Independence Day of Belarus symbolizes the strength and resilience of the Belarusian people in their journey towards sovereignty.

The Independence Day of Belarus exemplifies their rich history and cultural heritage, as well as their steadfast commitment to peace, progress, and prosperity, the minister said.

Rana Tanveer said that on this joyous occasion, Pakistan joined Belarus in celebrating this momentous milestone, reflecting on the achievements and aspirations that unite our nations in solidarity and friendship.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan, I extend my warmest congratulations to the visiting First Deputy Foreign Minister, Mr Lukashevich, Ambassador of Belarus Mr Andrei Metelitsa and the friendly people of Belarus.

He said this year holds special significance as both of the countries commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Belarus.

Rana Tanveer said that over these three decades, our bilateral relations had grown, marked by mutual respect, cooperation and shared interests in various fields.

He said that yesterday, we had the privilege of hosting the 6th round of bilateral political consultations in Islamabad, which reaffirmed our commitment to further enhancing our cooperation in multifaceted fields. These consultations have laid the foundation for deeper engagement and understanding between our two nations, he said.

The minister said that Pakistan and Belarus also continued to collaborate closely on regional and international platforms.

“I wish the Republic of Belarus continued success, peace, and prosperity.”

The Ambassador of Belarus, Mr Andrei Metelitsa said that today was the 80th Independence Day of Belarus, which was a milestone to bring the two countries closer economically and diplomatically.