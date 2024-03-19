Ben & Jerry's Owner Unilever To Spin Off Ice Cream Arm
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) British consumer goods giant Unilever announced Tuesday that it will separate its ice cream unit, whose top-selling products include Ben & Jerry's and Magnum, as a standalone business.
The company also unveiled a major overhaul which it said would "impact" around 7,500 mainly office-based jobs worldwide and save 800 million Euros ($870 million) over the next three years.
"The separation of Unilever and Ice Cream in combination with the productivity programme will ensure that Unilever's financial and management resources are focused on its strongest, global or scalable brands," Unilever said in a statement.
"These will have the capability to drive category expansion and deliver accelerated, sustainable levels of growth and improved profitability."
The ice cream unit has five of the 10 biggest global brands, including Wall's brand Cornetto and Carte D'Or, with turnover of 7.9 billion euros in 2023 -- although underlying sales growth was disappointing.
"A demerger of Ice Cream is the most likely separation route... Other options for separation will be considered to maximise returns for shareholders," Unilever added Tuesday.
Spin-off activity will start immediately with full separation expected by the end of 2025.
Unilever added that its overhaul will see it focus on four divisions: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Nutrition.
The multinational, which also produces Cif surface cleaner, Dove soap, Hellmann's mayonnaise and Marmite yeast spread, predicted the move will improve its profit margins.
"The board believes that Unilever should be increasingly focused on a portfolio of unmissably superior brands with strong positions in highly attractive categories that have complementary operating models."
It added: "After separating Ice Cream and implementing the productivity programme, Unilever will have a structurally higher margin."
"Post separation, Unilever aims to deliver mid-single digit underlying sales growth and modest margin improvement."
Unilever added that ice cream activity has "distinct characteristics" when compared with its other businesses.
"These include a supply chain and point of sale that support frozen goods, a different channel landscape, more seasonality, and greater capital intensity."
Recent Stories
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..
More Stories From Business
-
Rice worth $2.517 bln exported, exports grew by 85.83% in 8 months1 hour ago
-
CDNS achieved Rs 60 billion in Islamic investment bonds2 hours ago
-
Sri Lankan envoy for increasing bilateral trade up to $800 million with Pakistan2 hours ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Industrial Automation' tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Trade delegation off to Kyrgyzstan2 hours ago
-
Govt. earmarks 2 billion for Pakistan Startup Funds3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 20247 hours ago
-
Current economic challenges can be tackled: Pasha17 hours ago
-
SECP issues advertisements, call centre management guidelines for digital lenders17 hours ago
-
Wall Street stocks lifted by tech rebound before key rate decisions17 hours ago