Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Rules, 2019 Issued In Accordance With Law: Federal Board Of Revenue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:23 PM

Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Rules, 2019 issued in accordance with law: Federal Board of Revenue

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a rebuttal on a news item published in a section of press about the issuance of Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Rules, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a rebuttal on a news item published in a section of press about the issuance of Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Rules, 2019.

The board, in a statement issued here, explained that Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Rules, 2019 under Benami Transactions (Prohibition), Act, 2017 were notified through SRO. 326(l)/2019 dated March 11, 2019 by Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, Additional Secretary (IRS/BS-21 Officer).

He is also holding the charge of Member (IR-Policy), FBR (HQ) since December 4, 2018 vide FBR's Notification No. 2236-IR-I/2018, it said.

It is further clarified that all the members of FBR hold the ex-officio rank of Additional Secretary as per Establishment Division's Notification dated March 18, 1987.

It is pertinent to mention here that at the time of issuance of instant SRO, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan (BS-22 officer of PAS) was holding the charge of Chairman, FBR / Secretary Revenue Division.

After final vetting of Benami Transactions (Prohibition), Rules 2019 by Law and Justice Division and approval of the same by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC), the summary containing the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Rules, 2019 was moved by Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan Chairman, FBR / Secretary Revenue Division for the approval of Federal Cabinet.

The whole process of issuance of SRO and initiation of summary for approval of Federal Cabinet was in legal conformity.

